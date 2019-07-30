Hainan constructs first highway with a special luminous night surface

HAIKOU, July 30./TASS/. The village of Chengmai in the southern Chinese province of Hainan became the first town on the island with a highway illuminated at night.

According to www.hinews.cn, the route is highlighted due to the fact that the relevant materials accumulate natural light during the day.

The unusual highway is located in Chengmai County. The technology was applied on a 20-km section along the Jinyun line of the 266 county road. The appearance of the illumination made the highway safer for both drivers and local residents at night.

"It has been a dark road before, and now with illumination, it has obviously become safer at night. More and more tourists visit Hainan, and many guests attend events held in the evenings," the news outlet quoted one of the local residents.

The implementation of this project shows that the Hainan Province is not lagging behind the world experience in terms of traffic safety, energy efficiency and environmental protection, says the news portal.

According to Chinese experts, the new technology eliminates the need for electric lighting to ensure the safety of a number of infrastructure facilities at night. The opening of the highway with night illumination, as experts believe, bodes well with the concept of creating a smart and eco-friendly transport and other infrastructure on Hainan.