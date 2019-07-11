Moscow court arrests Russian citizen on charges of treason

"The Lefortovo District Court of the city of Moscow ruled to place Konstantin Antonets into custody as a measure of pre-trial restriction suspected of committing a crime stipulated by Section 275 of the Russian Criminal Code until September 3," the court’s press secretary, Kseniya Pervovlasenko, said.

Member of Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission (PMC) Yevgeny Yenikeyev told TASS yesterday that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Antonets under the case of treason under which his wife Antonina Zimina had been previously arrested.

According to open sources, in 2016 Zimina was Director of the Baltic Center of Dialogue of Cultures in Kaliningrad and is an independent expert and member of the Friends’ Club of the Gorchakov Foundation for Public Diplomacy Support. The PMC earlier reported that she was detained by FSB officers in Kaliningrad and taken to Moscow, where she was arrested. No details of her criminal case were disclosed.