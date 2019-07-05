Moscow police foil 24 terror-linked crimes in 2019

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Moscow police prevented 24 terrorist crimes in the first six months of 2019, the Main Directorate for Moscow of the Russian Interior Ministry reported.

"Police prevented 24 terrorism-related crimes with support from colleagues from other law enforcement structures," which is five crimes more than last year, the report says.

According to the materials, police managed to reduce crime and prevent deterioration of the crime situation in Moscow over the reported period. "The number of robberies decreased by 4.9%, and the number of muggings totalled 342, which is 20 crimes more than in the six months of the previous year. The number of burglaries reportedly decreased by 111, and vehicle thefts fell by 229," the report says.