Space toilet system for Russian lunar lander ready — manufacturer

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Life support systems for the Russian lunar lander, the PTK NP (New Generation Manned Transportation Vehicle), are in the final stages of development, CEO of the Research Institute of Chemical Machine-Building (NIIkhimmash) Alexander Tsygankov told TASS.

"The life support systems are complete. Their purpose is the same as on the station (the International Space Station - TASS), only simpler. The PTK NP will have a toilet with a urine collection system for cosmonauts to use during the flight. <…> A shipboard water heater for food packages will also be installed," he said. Currently, the life support systems of the PTK NP spacecraft are awaiting interdepartmental tests, Tsygankov added. The Institute also expressed its readiness to adapt the systems for other manned spacecraft if required by the customer.

The PTK NP spacecraft is designed to transport people and cargo to space stations in low-Earth orbit. It is part of the Russian lunar program and is intended to replace the Soyuz series of manned spacecraft. The spacecraft will be able to remain in orbit for up to a year in low-Earth orbit, and in lunar orbit for up to 180 days. The orbital version can remain in autonomous flight for up to 30 days, and the lunar version for up to 10 days.