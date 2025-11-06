Russia develops world’s first rapid test for hepatitis C detection

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Scientists at Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, have developed the world’s first rapid test for diagnosing hepatitis C, capable of detecting the virus in just 25-30 minutes instead of the usual 1.5-2 hours, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"Researchers from the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor have registered the world’s first rapid test for the diagnosis of viral hepatitis C based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology," the statement said. "The new test enables virus detection within 25-30 minutes, significantly accelerating the diagnostic process compared to traditional methods."

According to the agency, this rapid and accurate diagnostic tool is especially valuable for screening programs and the early identification of patients, allowing timely treatment and anti-epidemic measures. The development was carried out under the federal project 'Sanitary Shield of the Country - Safety for Health (Prevention, Detection, Response)'.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne infectious disease that can lead to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and cancer. Individuals with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.