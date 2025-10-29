{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Space programs

Cosmonauts complete spacewalk installing pulsed plasma injector on Nauka module

Additionally, Russian cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov performed several maintenance tasks
© Sergey Karpukhin/TASS

ISS, October 29. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky - TASS's special correspondent aboard the International Space Station (ISS) - closed the hatch after completing their second spacewalk this year, according to live coverage available on the Roscosmos State Corporation's website.

During the mission, the astronauts installed pulsed plasma injector units (IPI-500) on the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) to investigate satellite influences on Earth's ionosphere from orbit.

The spacewalk began according to the schedule, at 5:19 p.m. Moscow time (2:19 p.m. GMT). It was scheduled to last 6 hours and 28 minutes, but took longer than planned - 6 hours and 54 minutes.

Additionally, Zubritsky and Ryzhikov performed several maintenance tasks: cleaning one of the MLM's portholes, replacing the cassette of scientific equipment for the Ekran-M experiment, and transferring the EMMI external control panel to the ERA remote manipulator.

Ryzhikov was donned in the Orlan-ISS No. 7 commander's spacesuit with distinctive red stripes, while Zubritsky wore the Orlan-ISS No. 6 suit accented with blue stripes. This marks Ryzhikov’s third spacewalk and Zubritsky’s second.

The IPI-500 scientific equipment suite comprises a pulsed plasma injector and a unit dedicated to monitoring electrical parameters. Throughout the ISS's operational lifespan, scientists will have the opportunity to activate this equipment to study the ionosphere - particularly during magnetic storms or solar flares.

