NASA, Roscosmos heads discuss cooperation in exploration of Moon, deep space

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov and Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy held in-person talks, their first since 2018, to discuss the further operation of the International Space Station and joint exploration of the Moon and deep space, Russia’s state corporation said.

"Dmitry Bakanov and the US Secretary of Transportation, Acting Director of NASA, Sean Duffy, held talks. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the heads of space agencies since 2018. The parties discussed the future of the ISS, cooperation on lunar programs, joint exploration of deep space, and continued cooperation on other space projects," the statement said.

Bakanov said he would do his best to preserve the channel of cooperation between Russia and the United States.

"I expect the same from NASA," he said.