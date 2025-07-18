Russia, US discuss plans for deorbiting International Space Station — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A meeting of the joint Russian-American commission on the International Space Station (ISS) was held in Moscow, with discussions focusing on reducing atmospheric leak risks and ensuring the safe deorbiting of the station, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The Russian-US commission on the ISS held a meeting in Moscow. The commission’s experts discussed among other issues, measures to reduce risks stemming from air leaks from the transfer module and safe deorbiting of the ISS. The meeting was attended by acclaimed Russian and US space experts," it said.

The commission was set up in 1996 and was co-chaired by Vladimir Utkin, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and NASA astronaut Thomas Stafford, a member of the Soyuz-Apollo program. Now, the commission’s co-chairs are Russian cosmonaut Sergey Krikalev, Roscosmos deputy director general, and NASA astronaut Robert Cabana.