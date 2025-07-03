State commission approves refueling, launch of Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-31 spacecraft

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. A state commission has approved the refueling and launch of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with the Progress MS-31 cargo ship. The launch, according to Roscosmos, is scheduled for 22:32 Moscow time.

"The state commission on Baikonur has allowed the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-31 spacecraft to refuel and launch. Rocket launch: July 3 at 22:32:40 Moscow time," the state corporation said in a statement.

It will be the second launch of the Progress MS spacecraft this year, and the third rocket launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

Progress MS is a Russian automated spacecraft for servicing orbital stations. It is used to deliver various cargoes to the ISS (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, food, and others), as well as to adjust its orbit.