Russia in talks to help India build space station — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Roscosmos is holding talks with the Indian Space Research Organization about using Russian technologies for building the Indian National Orbital Station, said Dmitry Bakanov, director general of the Russian state corporation.

"We are in talks, including with Indian partners, to help them with their orbital station with our technologies," Bakanov said on Rossiya-24 television.

ISRO is currently working to construct India's first space station, which will comprise five modules: the base, main, research, lab and general-purpose ones. The first module is scheduled for launch in 2028, and the station is planned to be fully deployed in 2035.