Orbital outpost’s Russian crew practices manual docking ahead of space freighter’s arrival

ISS, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian crew of the International Space Station (ISS) held a training session for cargo spacecraft teleoperation control ahead of the arrival and docking of the Progress MS-28 space freighter, TASS special correspondent in orbit, Commander of the Russian Cosmonauts Corps Oleg Kononenko reported on Friday.

"Jointly with an instructor, we held a training session for controlling the approach, overflight and docking of the Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft. During the training, we examined the specifics of the docking chart, practiced the spacecraft’s docking in manual mode on an onboard simulator and studied docking data," the cosmonaut said.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket placed the Progress MS-28 space freighter into orbit on August 15. The flight of the Progress MS-28 resupply ship to the orbital outpost is expected to take two days. The space freighter’s docking with the Zvezda module of the ISS Russian segment is due to take place at 8:56 a.m. Moscow time (5:56 GMT) on August 17.