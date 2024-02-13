Putin calls introduction of scientific achievements in domestic medicine 'crucial'

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The unique achievements of researchers and clinicians should be promptly introduced into domestic medical sector operations and practices, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"It is crucial that the unique achievements of research teams and clinicians be implemented swiftly in practice, in our hospitals and health centers," the president said in his greeting to the participants and guests of the Second Future Technologies Forum, published on the Kremlin's website.

Putin emphasized that, "today's rapid scientific progress opens up enormous potential in areas such as biomedicine, genetics, genomics, neurotechnology and artificial intelligence."

The president stressed that all levels of healthcare in Russia will be developed on an advanced technological basis, from primary care facilities to large-scale national-level medical centers. Meanwhile, the key priority will be building the system of medical care around the needs of an individual, a specific patient.

Putin noted that such an approach will make it possible to improve the efficiency of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of dangerous diseases, and, consequently, enhance people’s quality of life and longevity. "Such a complex, large-scale task requires the consolidation of efforts of the state, medical and scientific organizations, and technology companies," the Russian leader pointed out.

Forum

The Second Future Technologies Forum kicked off on Tuesday at the World Trade Center in Moscow, with a primary focus on medical and healthcare issues.

The forum is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation with support from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Quantum Center. TASS is a media partner of the forum.