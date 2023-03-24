Russian cosmonauts to make several spacewalks in spring, summer — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin will perform several spacewalks this spring and summer to complete the integration of the Nauka module, Roscosmos told the media on Friday.

"Several spacewalks by Prokopyev and Petelin are due in the spring and summer, their main task being to complete the integration of the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module into the Russian segment of the ISS. In particular, the module will be equipped with an additional heat exchanger and an airlock, to be moved to Nauka from the research module Rassvet with the help of the European Robotic Arm. Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev will be operating the device.

On April 6, it is planned to re-dock the Soyuz MS-23 crewed spacecraft from the Poisk research module to the Prichal hub module. Prokopyev, Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio will do the job manually.

"The re-docking of the Soyuz MS-23 is being carried out to ensure the safety of spacewalks from the Poisk module under the Russian program," Roscosmos added.