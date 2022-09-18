Cosmonauts ask to bring field mustard, cabbage to Soyuz MS-21 landing site

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, September 18. /TASS/. Russian crew members of the Soyuz MS-21 mission asked to bring field mustard and cabbage to the landing site of the spacecraft’s descent capsule, TASS special correspondent aboard the International Space Station, Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev reported.

"I requested a head of cabbage for everyone, and field mustard. It can be eaten immediately," he said. "Cabbage and field mustard for everyone."

In his words, the crew members also requested shashlik - or skewered grilled meat - and pilaf to be brought to the landing site as the cosmonauts’ first meal on the Earth, but doubt that doctors would allow them to eat those dishes immediately after landing.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov will return to the Earth on September 29.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which a TASS office was opened on the ISS. Its current chief is cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev. The agency’s first special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. His flight lasted 12 days.