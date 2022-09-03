NASA puts off launch attempt for Artemis moon rocket over liquid hydrogen leak

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) postponed a planned attempt to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) giant rocket and its Orion capsule on the mission to the moon on Saturday, due to a liquid hydrogen leak while the propellant was being loaded into the rocket, NASA said in a statement.

"The launch director waived off today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 11:17 a.m. EDT. Teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data," NASA said.