Russia’s early warning system tracks over 100 missile, space launches since year-start

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian ballistic missile early warning system has tracked over 100 missile and space rocket launches since the beginning of this year, System Chief Designer, CEO of the Vympel Inter-State Corporation Sergey Boyev told TASS at the Army 2022 military-technical forum on Thursday.

"Over the first two quarters of 2022, the system’s capabilities detected the following launches: 53 launches of ballistic missiles of foreign states, 44 foreign and 8 domestic space rockets," the chief executive said.

Russia’s outer space control system has been developed by the Vympel Inter-State Corporation. In June, the Russian president issued a decree on an upgraded system to go on combat alert to exercise real control of the situation in all types of orbits.

As the Vympel chief executive pointed out, the number of Russian satellites in all orbits has increased substantially in recent years. In particular, the number of satellite clusters in low orbits has grown five-fold in the past five years, he specified.

The Russian missile early warning system is made up of the space-based component that integrates Tundra satellites and the ground-based segment of a network of Voronezh-type radars that cover all missile-threat directions by its continuous radar field. The system is designed to spot within the shortest time possible and lock on ballistic missiles launched against the territory of Russia and its allies.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry runs on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.