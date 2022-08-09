Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b launched with Iranian satellite and 16 small satellites from Baikonur

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, equipped with a Fregat booster, which is to put into orbit the Iranian satellite Khayyam and 16 small spacecraft, was launched on Tuesday from the Baikonur spaceport, according to a live broadcast on the Roscosmos YouTube channel.

Soon the head unit consisting of the booster and the satellites will separate from the rocket's third stage. After that, the booster will fire its engines to deliver the satellites into orbit.

As Roscosmos earlier reported, 16 small satellites created by leading universities, commercial companies and non-commercial organizations will be launched as a hosted payload. In particular, small satellites CubeSX-HSE-2, Monitor-1, UTMN, CYCLOPS, Siren, KAI-1, Kuzbass-300, Skoltech-B1, Skoltech-B2, Polytech Universe-1, Polytech Universe-2, Vizard, Geoscan-Edelweis, MIET-AIS, ISOI and ReshUCube are to be launched into space.

The satellites were designed for scientific research, development of technologies of inter-satellite communication channels, measuring electromagnetic emissions, remote sensing and environmental monitoring.