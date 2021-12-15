China to boost cooperation with Russia to develop vaccines, medicines, tests — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 15. /TASS/. China plans to expand cooperation with Russia to develop vaccines, medicines and test systems, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday during a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We also plan to step up cooperation and contacts with Russia in the area of the development of coronavirus test systems, vaccines and medicines," a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

Xi Jinping said that China and Russia have developed successful cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, sought to expand this interaction internationally and made a significant contribution to the development of the global health system.

Talks between the leaders of the two countries lasted about one-and-a-half hours, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. He said they discussed "literally all pressing and important issues" ranging from security guarantees for Russia in Europe to creating new alliances in the Asian-Pacific region. Putin and Xi Jinping also spoke about bilateral relations and future meetings, one of which may take place in February next year, Ushakov said.