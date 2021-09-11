ISS orbit raised ahead of Soyuz MS-19 launch

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) was raised late on Saturday in the run-up to the launch of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said on its website.

"The altitude of the International Space Station’s orbit was adjusted as part of preparations for the arrival of the Soyuz MS-19 manned mission and the departure of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft," Roscosmos said.

Engines of the Zveda service module were switched on at 21:54 and worked for 31 seconds. According to initial estimates, the station’s altitude was raised by 750 meters as a result.

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft’s crew will comprise cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, as well as actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko expected to shoot the first ever movie in space.

Seven crewmembers are currently working aboard the orbital outpost, including Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.