No damage on Progress MS-17 spacecraft antennas found during spacewalk

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov found no damage on the Kurs docking navigation system antennas on the Progress MS-17 spacecraft during his spacewalk.

"I see no heavy damage to the reflectors and the antenna," Dubrov reported.

Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitsky commenced their spacewalk operation at 17:55 Moscow time in order to integrate the Nauka science module to the ISS. The main operation is planned to take 6 hours and 26 minutes. Should the operation proceed ahead of schedule, three more groups of operations were planned that may last about three hours.

Shortly before the launch of the Progress MS-17 spacecraft, a problem was eliminated that forced cosmonauts to switch to a tele-operation control mode during the Progress MS-16 docking. On Thursday, Russian cosmonauts made sure that the antennas were not damaged.