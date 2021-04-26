Soyuz rocket delivers 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. All the 36 British OneWeb communication satellites, launched from the Vostochny spaceport on a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, have been put into orbit, Director General of Russia's Roscosmos state space agency Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram.

"All 36 satellites have separated, the mission has been successfully completed," he said.

The rocket was launched from the Vostochny spaceport earlier on Monday.

The first six OneWeb satellites were orbited by a Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport on February 28, 2019. Another 34 satellites were delivered into orbit on February 7, 2020, and 34 more on March 21, 2020, from the Baikonur spaceport. OneWeb satellites were first launched from the Vostochny spaceport in December 2020. A total of 36 space vehicles were put into orbit. Another launch took place on March 25, 2021.

OneWeb’s renewed agreement with the French launch service provider Arianespace includes the lift-off of 16 Russian Soyuz carrier rockets from the Kourou, Vostochny and Baikonur spaceports in 2020-2022. Each launch allows orbiting 34-36 satellites.