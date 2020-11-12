Hainan's Sanya begins construction of a museum for space science and technology

HAIKOU, November 12. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities have begun construction of a space science and technology museum that is to become a "showcase of contemporary art on display." According to www.hinews.cn, all work will be completed in two years.

As the administration of the island specified, the estimated area of ​​the main building will exceed 47,000 square meters. It will be located on the territory of the newly created technopark. The government allocated a land plot of approximately 1.6 hectares for the project. The museum complex will include four exposition and exhibition departments dedicated to astronautics, earth science, the universe and oceanology.

"It will be a model facility that will greatly contribute to the development of the Hainan museums dedicated to science," said the deputy head of Hainan's Science and Technology Department Wei Yong.

According to official figures, there are over 30 professional museums and permanent display areas dedicated to science and technology on the Island of Hainan. All these projects were implemented with government's support. The industrial zone, where the new facility is being established, is intended for companies involved in the development of new aerospace technologies and their introduction into mass production. The area is soon expected to become a popular tourist attraction.