Space programs’ financing should consider real budget possibilities, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 2. /TASS/. The scale of space programs’ financing should consider the real possibilities of the budget, which is why it is necessary to sort out priorities properly in that field, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on space programs on Monday.

Implementation of space programs, output of cutting-edge products and infrastructure construction in the field require major investment, though it is necessary "to align [those demands] with real possibilities of the federal budget," he said. "It is also necessary to consider the fact that large-scale resources have been allocated to support the economy in general, the healthcare system, our citizens and businesses amid a challenging pandemic environment," Putin noted.

"That is why it is extremely important to sort out priorities properly in defining the scale of financing of space programs," President emphasized, adding that it is also necessary to assess the existing scientific, technological and production potential fairly and "allocate budget funds for projects, implementation of which is the most relevant.".