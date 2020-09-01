Big Norilsk Expedition may report results in December

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Laboratory tests by the Big Norilsk Expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch will continue to December to be able to present a report before the yearend, the expedition’s press service said.

“The Big Norilsk Expedition approaches its most important stage – complex tests of materials, collected during the field works,” the press service said. “At the end of this stage, a report will be prepared, which may be reviewed in December.”

The current tests at laboratories of the Academy of Sciences’ institutes involve specialists in biochemistry and petrochemistry, geology, permafrost, hydrology and hydrobiology and many other experts.

“Within the next few months don’t ask us about any “preliminary” or “early” results,” Deputy Chairman of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch Sergei Sverchkov said. “The researchers first of all will work to make a complete portrait of human effects on Taimyr’s ecology. This understanding will be central to scientific recommendations on how to use natural resources in the Arctic, which cannot be developed without involvement of economy experts.”

About expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time in recent years headed for the Taimyr Peninsula at the invitation of Nornickel to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points are watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya and Lake Pyasino. Its term is five months – from July to November. By the end of August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch collected samples of soils, plants and sediments, and are now going to conduct tests at the institutes’ labs. The first results may be available in November-December 2020.