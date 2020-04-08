Moscow’s Museum of Cosmonautics to livestream Soyuz launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics, together with the Center For Operation Of Ground Based Space Infrastructure (TsENKI), will live stream the Soyuz-MS spacecraft launch, the Moscow Department of Culture’s press service announced Wednesday.

"Exclusively for subscribers of the Museum of Cosmonautics and everyone who shelters-in-place, the Soyuz spacecraft launch will be livestreamed on the Museum’s VK social network account. The video feed will be provided by TsENKI. The launch is scheduled for April 9, 11:05 Moscow Time. The spacecraft’s crew consists of Anatoly Ivanishin (the commander), Ivan Vagner and NASA Astronaut Christopher Cassidy."

The launch will be accompanied by commentary from Denis Prudnik, the Museum’s senior researcher, and Dmitry Yeremenko, and its lead guide.

In the run-up to Cosmonautics Day (April 12), the Museum has launched an online project, dubbed "#DontLeaveSpace" (in Russian), which involves online lectures, classes, games, and excursions that are accessible via VK, Facebook and Instagram. The project seeks to inspire people and to make their time spent in self-isolation more interesting and educational.

Today, the Memorial Museum of Cosmonautics is among the top three most visited museums under the Department of Culture. Its modern exhibit includes eight halls. The museum’s collection contains over 99,000 pieces, among them are rocket hardware specimens, material relics, actual Soyuz Descent Modules, the first satellite mockup, actual Lunokhod moon rover controls, a full-size Mir space station base module mockup and other curiosities.