First UAE astronaut ISS flight was possible due to two states' friendship, says Putin

The first ever UAE astronaut in space, Hazza Al Mansouri, arrived to the ISS as part of the crew aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spaceflight launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 25

ABU DHABI, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have had a quick word with astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, the first person from the United Arab Emirates in space.

"This is all thanks to the Crown Prince because it was his initiative and he saw it through," the Russian leader mentioned. "He is a big friend of our country, a big friend of Russia. We agreed that it would be done and it was." In turn, the Crown Prince lauded the support of the Russian leader. "Mr. President, but for your support and help, this would have never happened," he told Putin. "If it wasn’t for our friendship, this wouldn’t have happened," Putin agreed.

Hazza Al Mansouri earlier said in an interview with TASS that his ISS agenda included school curriculum experiments, which will help pupils to study micro-g environment (microgravity). A part of these experiments was planned not only in the interests of the UAE Space Agency but also Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency.

The astronaut also shared his hope that following his mission UAE astronaut space flights will continue and they will travel longer and for further distances.

