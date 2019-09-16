Roscomos denies plans for including firearms in cosmonauts’ emergency kits again

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Roscosmos denies plans for including weapons in the emergency kits being developed for the crewmembers of a future manned spacecraft Orel, the corporation’s press-service told TASS on Monday.

"Earlier, Roscosmos said that it was considering various options of emergency kits for the crew of a new generation manned spacecraft. Nothing was said about complementing the kit with firearms," the press-service said, adding that firearms were absent from the current list of emergency items.

The general designer of the research and industrial association Zvezda (the emergency kits’ provider) Sergei Pozdnyakov, earlier told TASS there had been no proposals on that score from Roscosmos.

Currently, the emergency kits for the crew of Soyuz spacecraft consist of food, camping equipment, radio communication and signaling equipment, medicines, thermal and diving suits and other essentials crucial to survival in an emergency that may occur during the launch or reentry.