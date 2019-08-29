NASA confirms that situation on ISS is stable after alarm went off

No threat to ISS crew after alarm sounds on board, Roscosmos says

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The situation on the International Space Station (ISS) is stable after the emergency alarm went off there, a spokesperson for NASA told TASS on Thursday.

"The crew and the space station are in no immediate danger and are continuing normal operations," the spokesperson said. "The overall atmosphere inside the station remains will below the O2 concentration limits. Teams are working to identify the root cause of the issue," he added.

Currently the ISS has a crew of six: Russia’s Alexei Ovchinin and Alexander Skvortsov, NASA’s Nick Hague, Andrew Morgan and Christina Kokh and the European Space Agency’s Luca Parmitano.

The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-14 with the robot Fedor on board has attached to the ISS.