MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. An emergency alarm has sounded on the International Space Station (ISS), but there is no threat to the station or its crew, Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos has told TASS.

"An emergency alarm has sounded. The crew analyzed the situation and took the necessary measures. The situation on the ISS is normal and there is no threat to the safety of the crew or the station itself," Roscosmos said.