Russia may soon adopt AI development strategy

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia can adopt an artificial intelligence (AI) development strategy in the near future in accordance with the recommendations devised by G20, Russian President’s representative (Sherpa) to G20 Svetlana Lukash said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"G20 passed recommendations on developing strategies in the sphere of AI. I am happy to announce that Russia is now designing such a strategy, we are hoping that it will be adopted in the near future," she said.

According to the sherpa, the latest G20 summit in Osaka put much emphasis on the hi-tech topic "from the standpoint of taking care of people’s interest in the course of developing AI."

"We are grateful for the Japanese governements’ [initiative] to bring up specific examples of technologies, which will later determine global development, for discussion," Lukash highlighted.

Russia's National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy project was presented at a roundtable discussion at the Analytical Center under the Russian Government on June 19. In line with the document, the share of large-and medium-sized companies, state authority institutions and subordinate organizations using AI should reach 10% by 2024 and 20% by 2030. Moreover, the strategy stipulates full elimination of the Russian AI specialist deficit by 2030, including by attracting leading foreign experts with academic degrees.