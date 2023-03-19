Russia to stick to its interests in situation around ICC — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s actions in response to the position of certain countries regarding the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet its interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday.

Asked whether Germany’s acknowledgement of the ICC’s warrant could lead to the breach in relations between the two countries, he said: "Russia has been doing and will do what best meets its interests. We consider legally void any decisions by the International Criminal Court, which we do not acknowledge either," he said.