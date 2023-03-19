Statements by German officials supporting ICC’s warrant arouse concern — Russian envoy

BERLIN, March 19. /TASS/. Irresponsible statements made by a number of German officials supporting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin arouse concern, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on Sunday.

"Irresponsible statements made by certain German officials on support and readiness to fulfill the illegal and absolutely absurd decision by the International Criminal Court are a source of great concern and they show how far they are from the reality in their strive for further escalation of the conflict with Russia," he was quoted as saying on the embassy’s Telegram channel.