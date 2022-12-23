Russian strongly condemns terror attack in Islamabad foreign ministry

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the terror attack in the Pakistani capital city Islamabad, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Russia strongly condemns the terror attack in the Pakistani capital city on December 23, the responsibility for which was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (linked with the Taliban movement, which is outlawed in Russia - TASS)," she said. "One law enforcement officer was killed and several more policemen were wounded as a result of this cowardly attack."

According to Zakharova, Russia see an increased terrorist activity in a number of Pakistani provinces targeting law enforcement personnel and civilians. "We express our solidarity with Islamabad in the face of this global threat and reiterate our commitment to closer constructive cooperation with Pakistan in the sphere of combating terrorism both in multilateral formats, first of all, within the United States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and on the bilateral basis," she noted.