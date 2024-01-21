Three civilians wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Gorlovka

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko said.

"As a result of a shelling attack on Gorlovka’s Komsomolets residential district by Ukrainian troops, one civilian was wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, two more civilians were wounded in Gorlovka’s Izotov and Rumyantsev Mines neighborhoods.

Apart from that, in his words, a gas pipeline and a boiler house were damaged in the Rumyantsev Mine neighborhood.