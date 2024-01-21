Six people aboard aircraft disappearing from radars in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Six people were aboard the aircraft that disappeared from radars in Afghanistan, according to preliminary data, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport reported via its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, six people were aboard the aircraft, including four crewmembers and two passengers. <…> The aircraft is owned by Athletic Group and an individual. The aircraft was performing a charter sanitary flight on route Gaya (India) - Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Zhukovsky (Russia)," the report said.

The Russian aviation agency is in touch with the aviation authorities of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of Tajikistan, according to the report.