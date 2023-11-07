Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, Makeyevka leaves 3 dead, 30 injured

DONETSK, November 8. /TASS/. At least 3 people have been killed and more than 30 injured in a Ukrainian shelling attack that targeted Donetsk and Makeyevka, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukraine’s war crimes said on Wednesday.

"As of 00:00 Moscow time [9:00 p.m. GMT] three people were confirmed dead in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk," the mission said. "A total of 30 civilians received injuries of varying degrees, including teenagers born in 2006, 2007 and 2006.".