Situation around investigation of Nord Stream sabotage looks unpromising — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The situation regarding the investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage looks unpromising, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said on Russian TV Friday.

"Everything here still looks unpromising because German authorities point to the ongoing investigation of the sabotage, during which almost nothing particular is being reported on the results or details. Our numerous inquiries - and not only ours, but also those of the local, let’s put it that way, lawmaker corpus - yield no response, only some formal runarounds," he said, answering a question on the progress of the investigation.

The diplomat noted that he gets an impression that Berlin "is not interested in determining the real cause and the perpetrators of the gas pipeline detonation."

"Local media throw in some conspiracy theories, hardly plausible versions, which, apparently, should divert attention from true culprits of these terror attacks. This cannot leave us unsurprised, because, out of all Western states, the Germans suffered the most, both materially and in terms of reputation. One would think that it is in Berlin’s interest to shed light on this unprecedented sabotage against international energy infrastructure. But, so far, no one intends to dot the i’s; apparently, there’s a reason for that," Nechayev concluded.