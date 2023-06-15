African peace mission on Ukraine to comprise four presidents — radio

PRETORIA, June 15. /TASS/. An African peace mission, which is to visit Russia and Ukraine this week, will comprise four presidents, not seven as was initially reported, Radio France International (RFI) reported on Thursday

RFI said, with reference to non-profit Brazzaville Foundation, that the mission will comprise President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, President of the African Union and President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani, President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The mission was also expected to include the leaders of Egypt, the Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Egypt will be represented by the country’s prime minister, President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni was diagnosed with the coronavirus right before the trip, while his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso decided not to take part.

The president of South Africa has already arrived in Warsaw, while the remaining three leaders are to join him later in the day. From there, the high-ranking delegation will travel to Ukraine’s capital Kiev by train.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that the African delegation will work in Kiev on June 16, and will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on June 17.