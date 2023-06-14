Zaporozhye NPP energy infrastructure can be rebuilt in 1-1.5 months — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The energy infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) can be restored in four to seven weeks, Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"We can do it in a month to a month and a half. In fact, it is not a problem for us to quickly rebuild all the infrastructure, and we have consumers," he said when asked about the prospects of getting the plant back to full-scale operation.