Russia’s weekly inflation rises to 0.21% from May 30 to June 5

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia from May 30 to June 5, 2023, amounted to 0.21%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, inflation from May 23 to May 29 was at the level of 0.08%.

Since the beginning of June, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.15%, since the beginning of the year - by 2.48%.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s annual inflation in the week from May 30 to June 5 accelerated to 2.68% from 2.41% a week earlier.

According to the updated forecast for the socio-economic development of Russia, GDP growth is expected to reach 1.2% this year, and 2% in 2024. Inflation in Russia is projected at 5.3% in 2023. The real wages of the population are also expected to grow by 5.4%.