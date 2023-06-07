Over 20,000 residents of Shebekino lost their source of income — authorities

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. More than 20,000 residents of the Shebekino district in southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region lost their source of income due to Ukrainian shelling attacks, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

"Over 20,000 people there are estimated to have lost their source of income. Of course, we will consider ways of resolving this issue as our second priority in aid," he said during a question-and-answer session broadcast via the VK social network, adding that the first priority status was assigned to "assistance in paying utility bills and repaying loans" and to offering one-time payments to affected residents.

Earlier, the governor said that evacuated municipal servants and employees of budgetary institutions will continue to receive their salaries.