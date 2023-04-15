Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin amounts to almost 80%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from April 3 to 9 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 79.7% of respondents answered positively (-0.7% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 0.8% and stood at 77.1%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 54.9% (-0.3%) and 54.1% (+0.3%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 63.5% of respondents (-0.2% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 33.6% of respondents (-1%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 31.3% (-1.6%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 16.3% (-1.1%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.8% (-1.3%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39.8% (-0.5%), with the CPRF supported by 10.3% (+0.4%). The LDPR got 8.9% (+0.6%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.5% (-0.2% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.7% (no changes over the week).