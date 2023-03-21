Chinese carmakers successfully work on Russian market — Putin

MOSCCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Chinese carmakers are successfully working on the Russian market, expanding their presence in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Putin emphasized that Moscow views bilateral industrial cooperation with China as one of its priorities.

"Chinese carmakers are successfully working on the Russian market, expanding their presence," the Russian leader said.

In his words, Russia and China are also running large-scale joint projects in aircraft making, space, pharmaceuticals and other high-tech industries.