Xi, Putin agree to invigorate top-level cooperation

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he has agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to invigorate cooperation at the top level.

"We have agreed with President Putin to invigorate comprehensive planning at the top level," he said after talks with the Russian leader in Moscow.

Xi, who will turn 70 in June, was re-elected as China’s president for an unprecedented third five-year term on March 10. Russia is the first country he is visiting after the re-election.

On Tuesday, the Russian and Chinese leaders instructed their government delegation to complete preparation of the documents on the Sila Sibiri-2 gas pipeline for signing as soon as possible. In all, Xi’s visit is expected to yield more than ten documents on cooperation in various areas.