Russian-Chinese relations at their highest, continue to develop — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest level in their history and continue to move forward, Moscow and Beijing said in a joint statement, published by the Kremlin on Tuesday.

"Thanks to consistent efforts on both sides, the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation <…> have reached their all-time high level and continue to progress steadily," the statement says.

According to the joint document, bilateral relations "are developing in accordance with the spirit and principles, enshrined by the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation, dated July 16, 2001," and other bilateral documents.