South Ossetian president, Russian official discuss national security, situation in Georgia

TSKHINVALI, March 18. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev and Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Rashid Nurgaliyev discussed national security issues and the current situation in Georgia in Moscow, the press service of the republic's head said on Friday.

"During the meeting the sides discussed international and national security issues and the current situation in Georgia. They’ve also paid attention to identifying the most promising ways to expand Russia-South Ossetia cooperation previously discussed at a meeting of the presidents of Russia and South Ossetia," the press service said.

On Friday, Alan Gagloev also had a meeting with Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak. According to the South Ossetian leader's press service, during the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation. Special attention was paid to realization of the program of social and economic development of South Ossetia until 2025 as well as to the issues of development of the social and economic sphere and attraction of investments to the republic.

"The Russian side stressed the importance of coordinated work of the executive and legislative branches of power on the bilateral agenda in the interests of preserving domestic political stability and ensuring the prospects of sustainable development of South Ossetia," the ministry concluded.

During the meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday, Alan Gagloyev stated that South Ossetia must coordinate its actions with the Russian Federation in the security issues taking into consideration the complex geopolitical processes. The South Ossetian leader also said that the republic's authorities intended to do everything necessary for South Ossetia to become a full-fledged economic partner for Russia.