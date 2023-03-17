UNSC refuses to give floor to DPR ombudswoman

UNITED NATIONS, March 17. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has refused to give floor to the ombudswoman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Four countries, namely Russia, China, Brazil, and Ghana, voted in favor of allowing DPR ombudswoman Darya Morozova to speak, while eight countries (the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Albania, Malta, Switzerland, Ecuador, and Japan) were against and three (Gabon, Mozambique, and the United Arab Emirates) abstained.