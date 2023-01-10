DPR head says Russian forces fully took initiative from enemy in Donbass

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Denis Pushilin, the interim acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday said Russian forces had fully taken the initiative from Ukrainian troops at the combat engagement line in Donbass.

"One can state it as a fact that the Russian armed forces have fully taken over the initiative from the enemy and we are now seeing intense efforts to hold ground and exhaust the enemy in some places, and active offensive operations and continued liberation of towns and areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic in other places," he said on Channel One television.