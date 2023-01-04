Two killed in shelling of multi-story building in town of Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, January 4. /TASS/. Two civilians have been killed as result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of a multi-story residential building in the town of Vasilyevka in Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the ‘We are Together with Russia’ movement, said on Wednesday.

"Militants of the Ukrainian armed forces hit a neighboring multi-story building in Vasilyevka, but not the building of the commandant’s headquarters. According to preliminary reports, the fire was opened with HIMARS [MLRS]. The death toll rose to two. The number of those wounded is being verified," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.