LUGANSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is working together with the Russian people to restore the infrastructure that the Ukrainian authorities destroyed, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"This time, we are for the first time celebrating the New Year at home, as part of Russia’s strong and united family. We can see our land changing with new roads being built, and bridges, hospitals, schools and kindergartens being reconstructed. Everything that had worn out long before the war and was later ruthlessly destroyed by Kiev, is now being reconstructed," Pasechnik said in his New Year’s video address on Telegram.

"We are grateful to the brotherly people of Russia not only for military assistance but also for moral and humanitarian support. Hundreds of trucks carrying food, building materials and sets for children were sent, so to say, from heart to heart," the Lugansk leader noted.

Pasechnik described the LPR’s accession to Russia as a historic move that the region’s people had sought for eight years. He also stressed that Kiev’s massive attacks could not break the spirit of Donbass.